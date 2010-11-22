House estate
Video

Council houses may be offered for as little as two years

Council house tenants may be offered homes for as little as two years, under a radical shake up to be announced by the government.

Around five million people are thought to be on the waiting list for social housing.

The new rules, which only apply in England, mean that tenants who get a home, would be expected to move on when their financial situation improves.

Mike Sergeant reports.

