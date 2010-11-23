Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New training scheme set up for market traders
It takes a keen eye for business, a flair for sales and a very loud voice. For many people, running a market stall is the first step towards setting up their own business.
Until now, there has not been much advice available for people who are just starting out. But this month sees the start of the first ever UK-wide training scheme for market traders.
Jenny Hill has been to one market in the west Midlands.
23 Nov 2010
