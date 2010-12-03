Gatwick
More travel disruptions as big freeze continues

Travellers face continuing disruption due to severe weather across the UK.

Gatwick Airport has reopened after two days of closure due to snow, but passengers are being warned to expect delays and cancellations.

Nick Davis reports.

  • 03 Dec 2010
