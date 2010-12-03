Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More travel disruptions as big freeze continues
Travellers face continuing disruption due to severe weather across the UK.
Gatwick Airport has reopened after two days of closure due to snow, but passengers are being warned to expect delays and cancellations.
Nick Davis reports.
-
03 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window