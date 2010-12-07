Media player
The founder of the Wikileaks website has been denied bail after his court appearance over sexual assault allegations. Julian Assange is wanted for questioning in Sweden. He will be held in custody until a full extradition hearing on 14 December.
The 39-year-old Australian denies all the allegations. Five people, including the film director Ken Loach and journalist John Pilger, stood up in court offering to put up sureties but bail was refused.
Assange's lawyer, Mark Stephens, spoke to journalists at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court.
07 Dec 2010
