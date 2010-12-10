Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photographer recalls attack on royals during protests
A photographer who captured an image of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla as their car was attacked during student protests in London has said the incident was "completely unexpected".
Matt Dunham, from Associated Press, explained to the BBC's News Channel what happened.
-
10 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window