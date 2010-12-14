Video

Human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger said she was very pleased with a court's decision to release Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on bail.

Jagger was one of several high-profile personalities to attend the hearing and said she was there in her capacity as a human rights campaigner.

Shortly before Swedish prosecutors announced they would appeal the bail, she told reporters that such action would make her believe "this was a more serious politicised affair".

Mr Assange was granted bail by a British court on condition he provides a security of £200,000 to the court, with a further £40,000 guaranteed in two sureties of £20,000 each.

However, the Swedish prosecutors decision to appeal the bail request, means he must remain in custody until the appeals process can take place.