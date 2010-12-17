Video

A soldier who has made safe more roadside bombs than anyone else in history, has received the George Medal.

Sgt Maj Karl Ley, from Sheffield, who was deployed in Helmand province in Afghanistan, has defused 139 bombs in total - often working without the aid of a protective suit.

He and his fellow soldiers in the bomb disposal unit have been called the "bravest of the brave".

The BBC's John Maguire was at Buckingham Palace for the ceremony.

Footage courtesy of British Ceremonial Arts