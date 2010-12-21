The Moon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Observing a rare lunar eclipse from Belfast

It is the first time since 1638 that a lunar eclipse has fallen on the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

Scotland and Northern Ireland provided the best viewing conditions in the UK.

Professor Alan Fitzsimmons from Queen's University told the BBC's Andy Martin it was a "beautiful" eclipse as he observed it from Belfast.

  • 21 Dec 2010