Video

Guatemala is fast becoming a new front line in Mexico's drugs war, as violence and narcotics flood across the border.

In just one year the amount of drugs seized in the small country to Mexico's south has doubled and now a month long state of siege has been declared near the border - to reclaim some cities taken over by a brutal drug gang.

From Guatemala, the BBC's Julian Miglierini reports on the huge task of taking on the cartels.