British soldiers singing carols by candlelight in Afghanistan
Video

British soldiers serve 10th Christmas in Afghanistan

British troops are spending a 10th Christmas in Afghanistan, far from their loved ones.

But while plenty of festivities have been laid on, there has been no let up in patrols against the Taliban.

Quentin Sommerville reports from Helmand.

  • 25 Dec 2010