Unemployment in UK hits record level of 2.5 million

UK unemployment rose by 49,000 to almost 2.5 million in the three months to the end of November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

One in five of all those aged between 16 and 24 do not have a job and overall the number of people who are unemployed has risen by 49,000.

Emma Simpson visited Barnsley to talk to people desperate for work.

  • 19 Jan 2011
