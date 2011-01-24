Media player
Global food stocks face crisis, says chief scientist
There is a stark warning from one of the government's most senior advisors that urgent action must be taken to protect the next generation from a global food crisis.
The most comprehensive report to date on food security is expected to say that international leaders must start working together now to find ways to boost production.
The government's chief scientist Professor Sir John Beddington, who commissioned the report, told BBC Breakfast population growth and climate change are the main problems facing food supplies in the future.
24 Jan 2011
