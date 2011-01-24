Media player
Victim records stalker's threats and attacks
It is estimated one in four women and one in 20 men will be pursued by a stalker at some stage in their lives.
The BBC has met with a woman who has documented two years of stalking and threats.
Richard Bilton reports.
For more on this story watch Panorama, Monday 8.30pm, BBC One.
