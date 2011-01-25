Video

Four young children have died in a house fire in Derbyshire.

Emergency crews were called to the semi-detached property in Highfield Road, Hulland Ward, near Ashbourne, at about 2330 GMT on Monday.

Two boys, aged nine and four, and two girls, aged six and two, died. An investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the fire.

Gavin Tomlinson is from the Derbyshire Fire Service.