Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four children dead in house fire in Derbyshire
Four young children have died in a house fire in Derbyshire.
Emergency crews were called to the semi-detached property in Highfield Road, Hulland Ward, near Ashbourne, at about 2330 GMT on Monday.
Two boys, aged nine and four, and two girls, aged six and two, died. An investigation is being carried out to find out the cause of the fire.
Gavin Tomlinson is from the Derbyshire Fire Service.
-
25 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window