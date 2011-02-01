Media player
Designer Lord Foster: 'A lot of places are pretty drab'
Lord Norman Foster, designer of London's infamous Gherkin tower, has told BBC Breakfast he thinks a lot of places are "pretty drab".
The 75-year-old also spoke about the future of architecture and his latest project, constructing a whole city in the desert of Abu Dhabi.
Graham Satchell talked to Lord Foster following the release of How Much does your Building Weigh Mr Foster?, a documentary film charting the rise of the world-renowned architect.
01 Feb 2011
