The man with a tank in his garden
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man with a tank in his garden

Where do ex-Ministry of Defence equipment and vehicles go when they are no longer required?

Some of it gets a second life in the hands of enthusiasts like Shaun Mitchell, who restores old vehicles in his garden and drives them around the streets of Norfolk.

He told the BBC why he enjoys this unusual hobby.

  • 15 Feb 2011