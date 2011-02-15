Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The man with a tank in his garden
Where do ex-Ministry of Defence equipment and vehicles go when they are no longer required?
Some of it gets a second life in the hands of enthusiasts like Shaun Mitchell, who restores old vehicles in his garden and drives them around the streets of Norfolk.
He told the BBC why he enjoys this unusual hobby.
-
15 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window