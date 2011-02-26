HMS Cumberland
Escaping Libya on HMS Cumberland

As unrest continues in much of Libya, 70 Britons have arrived in Malta after being evacuated by sea aboard HMS Cumberland.

Some of those on the ship contacted the BBC to share their stories of a "terrifying situation" in Libya and to express their thanks for the way they were cared for.

Maxine Mawhinney has the details.

