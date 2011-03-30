Two men pushing a wooden support for a windmill
Volunteer report: Not enough people will join 'Big Society'

Are enough of us willing to take on voluntary work?

From helping at a charity shop to running the local football team the Government wants us all to to get involved over the next few years as part of the Big Society.

But a new report suggests only one in ten people will volunteer which is not enough to do all the things imagined by the Big Society planners.

Ross Hawkins reports.

