Volunteer report: Not enough people will join 'Big Society'
Are enough of us willing to take on voluntary work?
From helping at a charity shop to running the local football team the Government wants us all to to get involved over the next few years as part of the Big Society.
But a new report suggests only one in ten people will volunteer which is not enough to do all the things imagined by the Big Society planners.
Ross Hawkins reports.
30 Mar 2011
Share
