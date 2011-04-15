Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment
Royal wedding preparations for Household Cavalry

Preparations for the royal wedding are in the final stages.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, based at the Hyde Park barracks in London, will escort Prince William and Kate Middleton from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Soldiers there are making sure everything is in prime condition for the big day, spending hours polishing and cleaning their uniforms and kit.

