Video
Crowds welcome HMS Cumberland home to Plymouth
HMS Cumberland has returned to its home port of Plymouth after the Royal Navy frigate's final deployment.
Friends and family standing on the cliff-top at Devil's Point welcomed back the crew who helped evacuate refugees from Libya to Malta.
The vessel, nicknamed "fighting sausage", left Devonport naval base on 30 September 2010. Jonathan Blake reports.
-
16 Apr 2011
