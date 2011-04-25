'Human Cannonball' stunt show vehicle
Man killed during 'human cannonball' stunt

A man has died following an accident while taking part in a stunt show in Kent.

Insp Tony Ball from Kent police told the BBC that a 23-year-old man was acting as a "human cannonball" when a safety net gave way, in front of a crowd. The man was airlifted to Maidstone Hospital with multiple head and back injuries.

The accident happened about 1530 BST in a performance by Scott May's Daredevil Stunt Show. A peformance scheduled for 1930 BST was cancelled.

