Man killed during 'human cannonball' stunt
A man has died following an accident while taking part in a stunt show in Kent.
Insp Tony Ball from Kent police told the BBC that a 23-year-old man was acting as a "human cannonball" when a safety net gave way, in front of a crowd. The man was airlifted to Maidstone Hospital with multiple head and back injuries.
The accident happened about 1530 BST in a performance by Scott May's Daredevil Stunt Show. A peformance scheduled for 1930 BST was cancelled.
25 Apr 2011
