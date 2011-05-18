Video

The number of people out of work in the UK fell in the first three months of this year, with the official unemployment figure now standing at almost two and a half million.

That is 36,000 fewer out of work than at the end of last year.

Youth unemployment has also fallen, down by 30,000.

But a report out today suggests there is still a huge divide between the prospects and ambitions of young people from poor backgrounds compared to those from better off families.

The BBC's home editor, Mark Easton, reports.