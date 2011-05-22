Media player
FA rules end Scottish teenager's cup dream
A teenager from West Lothian will not be able to play for her team in a UK football cup final because she is a girl.
Alyshia Walker's football team, the Fauldhouse Foxes won a place in the Tesco Cup UK Home International Final, but she is not allowed to take part because, unlike in Scotland, English FA rules prohibit mixed teams at her age.
Catriona Renton reports.
22 May 2011
