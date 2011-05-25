Media player
President Obama: 'The time for our leadership is now'
President Obama has said that American and European influence around the world is still needed, during an address to both houses of the British parliament.
Mr Obama rejected the view that the rise of other countries, such as China and India, means the West will see its global power diminish, saying "that argument is wrong".
25 May 2011
