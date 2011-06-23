Media player
Bellfield's daughter: 'Milly's parents have got justice'
Levi Bellfield has been found guilty of the murder of 13-year-old Milly Dowler in 2002.
Bellfield's daughter Bobbie told the BBC she thinks his guilty verdict means Milly's parents have "closure, they've got justice".
She also described a late-night trip to Bellfield's flat in Walton-on-Thames shortly after the schoolgirl's disappearance.
23 Jun 2011
