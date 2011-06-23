Bobbie Bellfield
Video

Bellfield's daughter: 'Milly's parents have got justice'

Levi Bellfield has been found guilty of the murder of 13-year-old Milly Dowler in 2002.

Bellfield's daughter Bobbie told the BBC she thinks his guilty verdict means Milly's parents have "closure, they've got justice".

She also described a late-night trip to Bellfield's flat in Walton-on-Thames shortly after the schoolgirl's disappearance.

  • 23 Jun 2011