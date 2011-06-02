The Queen
Queen's Diamond Jubilee plans revealed

Buckingham Palace has announced details of next summer's celebrations for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Events during the four-day weekend will include the Queen leading a flotilla of a thousand boats along the Thames and a chain of beacons lit across the country.

Nicholas Witchell reports.

  • 02 Jun 2011
