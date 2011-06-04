Loading missiles onto Apaches
Libya: UK Apache helicopters used in Nato attacks

UK Apache attack helicopters have been used over Libya for the first time, Nato has confirmed.

They attacked and destroyed two military installations, a radar site and an armed checkpoint near Brega, the Captain of HMS Ocean told the BBC.

The Apaches are understood to have faced incoming fire.

French Gazelle helicopters also took part in simultaneous attacks on different targets in Libya for the first time.

Jonathan Beale reports from HMS Ocean.

