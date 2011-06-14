Media player
Is Facebook changing courtroom justice?
A juror who used Facebook to contact a defendant during a trial to discuss the case faces up to two years in jail.
London's High Court heard that Joanne Fraill contacted Jamie Sewart who had already been acquitted in a drugs trial.
It is believed to be the first time a person has ever been prosecuted for contempt of court using the internet.
The incident led to a series of drugs cases collapsing at a cost of £6million.
Matt Prodger reports from the High Court.
14 Jun 2011
