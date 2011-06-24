Video

The sister of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler has spoken exclusively to BBC Crimewatch as the man responsible is finally brought to justice.

Gemma Dowler was about to embark on her GCSEs when 13-year-old Milly was murdered by Levi Bellfield.

Now aged 25, she talks to Kirsty Young about how the tragedy has affected her and how she and her family have coped in the wake of one of Britain's most high profile murder trials.