Fire breaks out at Park Lane Hilton

A hotel in central London has been evacuated because of a fire.
Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to the Hilton on Park Lane.
The fire is thought to have started in a kitchen, and no injuries have been reported.
01 Jul 2011
