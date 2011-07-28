Video

When Ken McGinley was 19 he witnessed British nuclear tests in the Pacific and by the age of 21 he had been invalided out the army.

He suffered constant ill-health, and was unable to have children since witnessing the tests in the 1950s.

More than 1,000 veterans of the government's nuclear testing in the 1950s are awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court in London, which is considering whether nine test cases should be given permission to appeal.

The elderly veterans believe their ill-health is due to their exposure to radioactivity, but the MoD has contested their claims.