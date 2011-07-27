Ken McGinley
British soldiers claim illness after nuclear blast tests

Almost 60 years after Britain's nuclear tests in the Pacific Ocean, the veterans who took part in them are still fighting for compensation.

They say they have suffered years of ill-health and even birth defects in their children as a result of exposure to the tests.

The Ministry of Defence denies the claims.

Caroline Wyatt reports on the case, which is about to go before the Supreme Court.

