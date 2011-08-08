Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Copycat crime across London after Tottenham riot
Police have condemned a wave of "copycat criminal activity" across London in a second night of looting and disorder following riots in Tottenham.
Andy Moore reports.
-
08 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window