Rioting in Enfield
'Copycat' riots across London

Police have condemned a wave of "copycat criminal activity" across London in a second night of looting and disorder following riots in Tottenham.

More than 100 people were arrested as officers, police vehicles and shops came under attack.

Disorder spread to Enfield, Walthamstow and Waltham Forest in north London and to Brixton in the south of the city.

Matt Prodger reports.

  • 08 Aug 2011
