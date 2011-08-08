Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London riots rage in Croydon as shops are set alight
Rioting has spread to more areas of London, with windows smashed and fires started in Hackney, Lewisham and Peckham.
More than 200 people have been arrested in the clashes which began in Tottenham on Saturday, but which have since moved to other parts of the capital.
Fires have now started in Croydon which firefighters are struggling to bring under control.
Peter Truman, a reporter for the Croydon Guardian spoke to the BBC News channel and told us what he witnessed.
-
08 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window