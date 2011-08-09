Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police to rioters: 'We will be coming to arrest you'
Acting Scotland Yard Commissioner Tim Godwin has said police will be arresting anyone involved in disturbances, even if it takes weeks or months to find them.
Following a meeting with the government's emergency Cobra committee, he urged parents of young people to keep them inside, and warned that police would be scrutinising images of rioters in order to make arrests.
-
09 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window