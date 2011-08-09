Riot police
Video

UK riots: How the night of violence unfolded

Rioting spread across London on Monday in a third night of violence, with unrest also flaring in other English cities.

An extra 1,700 police officers were deployed in London, where shops were looted and buildings were set alight.

Birmingham, Liverpool, Nottingham and Bristol also saw violence.

BBC News looks back at how the night's events unfolded.

