Riot suspect in van
Video

Magistrates' courts work all night to see riot cases

Several courts in England have been working through the night to fast-track those already in custody for looting and disorder-related offences.

Magistrates in London, Manchester and Solihull were processing some of those arrested over the incidents of the last four days.

The total number of people arrested in relation to riots which first started on Saturday stands at over 1,100.

Richard Westcott spent the night at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

  • 11 Aug 2011
