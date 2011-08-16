Media player
Coping after the England riots
Among those who lost their homes in the England riots was Charlene Munroe from Croydon.
One week on, BBC London's Ayshea Buksh went back to the town to find out how those in her position are starting to rebuild their lives.
16 Aug 2011
