Anomaly in Earth's magnetic field
Nasa scientist Dr Jack Connerney has been studying the growth of a weak patch in Earth's magnetic field, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly, thought to be linked to flow patterns in the planet's molten outer-core.
The magnetic field falls to below 30 microteslas (0.3 gauss), half the strength of that toward the poles, resulting in problems for satellites passing over the region.
Horizon: The Core is on BBC Two at 21:00 BST on Wednesday 31 August. Watch more clips or catch up afterwards via iPlayer.
31 Aug 2011
