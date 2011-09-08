Video

The head of the Army, General Sir Peter Wall, said the "shameful circumstances" of Baha Mousa's death had cast a "dark shadow" over the good reputation of the vast majority of soldiers.

Baha Mousa died with 93 injuries in British army custody in Basra in 2003.

The Iraqi hotel worker died after suffering an "appalling episode of serious gratuitous violence" in a "very serious breach of discipline" by UK soldiers, a year-long inquiry found.

Sir Peter said that the incident took place during a time when the Army faced "hostile and intense" challenges but there could be "no excuse for the loss of discipline or lack of moral courage that occurred".