David Cameron has condemned as "shocking and appalling" the abuse by British soldiers that led to the death of an Iraqi detainee in Basra in 2003.

A public inquiry has found that Baha Mousa suffered "gratuitous violence" at the hands of members of the 1st Battalion The Queen's Lancashire Regiment.

The head of the British army, General Sir Peter Wall, said Mr Mousa's death had "cast a dark shadow" over the Army's reputation.

Caroline Wyatt reports.