Jo Yeates, the landscape architect murdered in her Bristol flat last December, struggled for her life during the violent assault that killed her, a court has heard.

The prosecution lawyer told Bristol Crown Court the 25-year-old had 43 separate injuries on her head, neck, body and arms.

Vincent Tabak, a 33-year-old Dutch engineer, admits the manslaughter of Miss Yeates but denies her murder on 17 December.

Jon Kay reports.