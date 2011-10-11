Media player
Jo Yeates 'struggled for her life' during murder
Jo Yeates, the landscape architect murdered in her Bristol flat last December, struggled for her life during the violent assault that killed her, a court has heard.
The prosecution lawyer told Bristol Crown Court the 25-year-old had 43 separate injuries on her head, neck, body and arms.
Vincent Tabak, a 33-year-old Dutch engineer, admits the manslaughter of Miss Yeates but denies her murder on 17 December.
Jon Kay reports.
11 Oct 2011
