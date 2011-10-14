Search team
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jo Yeates murder trial jury shown body images

Pictures of Jo Yeates's body have been shown to jurors in the trial of her alleged murderer.

Her body was found by dog walkers on Longwood Lane in Failand on Christmas Day, eight days after she disappeared.

Dutch engineer Vincent Tabak, 33, Miss Yeates's neighbour, admits manslaughter but denies murdering the 25-year-old.

Jon Kay reports.

  • 14 Oct 2011
Go to next video: Trial jury shown Jo Yeates' flat