Double decker bus with roof damage
Roof ripped off double decker bus

Six people have been injured in Bristol after the roof of a bus they were travelling on was ripped off when it hit the branches of a tree.

The injuries are not said to be life threatening.

A resident said he heard a loud bang which sounded liked an explosion.

  • 24 Oct 2011
