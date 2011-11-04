Video

Badly-maintained points were to blame for causing the death of an elderly woman in the Grayrigg train crash in Cumbria, an inquest jury has found.

Margaret Masson, 84, from Glasgow, died after the Virgin Pendolino train derailed on the West Coast Main Line on 23 February 2007.

The train derailed after going over a "degraded and unsafe" set of points at 92 mph, leaving 88 people injured.

More than 30 witnesses gave evidence during the two-week inquest in Kendal.

Danny Savage reports.