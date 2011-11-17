How a sports car gets its roar

Video

The sound of a sports car is not just a by-product of its engine, but actually designed by an audio engineer and perfected in a recording studio.

Matt Maunder, an acoustic technician, describes the process involved in creating the sound of a McLaren road car, while Formula 1 racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button test the sound the car makes on the track.

