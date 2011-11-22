Media player
Turkish President Abdullah Gul in UK state visit
Turkish President Abdullah Gul has begun a three day state visit to the UK.
He was welcomed by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh amidst pomp and ceremony and is holding talks with Prime Minister David Cameron.
22 Nov 2011
