Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Civil servants to staff borders during strikes
Civil servants from Whitehall are being asked to volunteer to staff Britain's borders during next week's public sector strikes.
Thousands of border agency workers are expected to strike on 30 November in protest at government pension changes.
Ministers fear there could be disruption and long queues for travellers as a result.
The BBC's Political correspondent, Iain Watson reports.
-
24 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window