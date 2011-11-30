Media player
Celebrity magazines viewed as 'quenching public bloodthirst'
The role played by celebrity magazines is in some ways comparable to that once played by public executions, Alastair Campbell has quoted a celebrity magazine editor as saying.
The former Labour spin doctor was giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into media ethics.
He also raised questions about past treatment by the media of the singer Britney Spears.
These are external links and will open in a new window